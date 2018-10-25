PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite increased damage from recent storms, pothole repairs are not costing taxpayers additional money.
Faced with 30,000 potholes around town, the City of Phoenix got creative.
After the storms, it re-routed all road crews around town to help repair potholes
It included workers who normally dealt with only asphalt and concrete.
"We just change the work duties to go out and assist with the potholes," said Mark Glock, deputy street transportation director.
According to Phoenix street workers, the changes resulted in a fast response, even when it came to repairing a Goliath sinkhole at 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.
The City said recent storms also have not worsened the Phoenix’s street budget.
In fact, workers said the City is on target for original budget projections, mainly because Phoenix pays a lot less than other cities to repair potholes
Nationally, the average cost is around $100 each repair.
In Phoenix though, it is $70.
Glock said the savings are made possible by a unique reporting system that allows street workers to repair a pothole before it gets too large and too expensive.
