PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Over 30,000 plants are for sale this weekend at the Desert Botanical Garden's fall plant sale.
Some of the plants you can find at the sale include cactus, succulents, agave, ground covers and more. Garden-related pottery and artwork will also be available.
Even if you are a beginner plant buyer, there will be plenty of help on hand for you to pick out the perfect plant. The Desert Botanical Garden will have on-site horticulture experts to help you find the perfect cactus, agave or ornamental plant in your own garden.
Specimen-sized plants and delivery service is also available.
The fall plant sale is free admission.
Hours are:
- Friday is members only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday is general public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday is general public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Members also receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases with their membership card.
For more information, visit dbg.org or call 480-941-1225.
