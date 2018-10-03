PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix is set to open their "Electric Desert" art installation which they say will be an "inspirational experience for the whole family."
Cactus and the desert will become a living canvas on Oct. 12th when the Desert Botanical Garden opens their Electric Desert art installation, an immersive attraction with light and sound.
The garden will be like nothing you've seen before. Designed by Philadelphia company Klip Collective, the film or video art they use will cover six areas of the garden with abstract imagery, using projection mapping technology beamed onto a glorious 3-D environment. To complete the installation, electric music will be played throughout the garden.
This is Klip Collective's second garden installation with the first being at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania.
The installation will run to May 12, 2019 and doors open at 6 p.m.
Here is a breakdown on pricing (members are free):
Electric Desert only
Adults ages 17 and up range from $24.95 to $29.95.
Youth ages 13-17 range from $12.95 to $15.95
Daytime + Electric Desert
Adults ages 17 and up range from $34.95 to $39.95.
Youth ages 13-17 range from $19.95 to $22.95
Children under 3 are free.
The Desert Botanical Garden is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and 6 a.m. for members on Wednesday and Sunday.
The Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway.
For more information visit: dbg.org/exhibits/electric-desert/.
