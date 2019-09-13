PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security confirmed Friday that bed bugs were found at a leased DES building in Surprise.
Department of Economic Security spokeswoman Tasya Peterson says the area where the infestation was discovered is not routinely frequented by the public.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and are doing all we can to eliminate this issue as soon as possible," Peterson said.
The landlord of the building has contracted with a pest control company.
They will be performing regular inspections of the entire office as a precaution, treating any positive detection as needed, and implementing prevention protocols, says Peterson.
"DES will continue to make this a priority on behalf of its staff and clients," she added.
