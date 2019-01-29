PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Changes at the Department of Economic Security may affect about 90 positions within the agency’s Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), a move some worry will jeopardize patients at care facilities like Hacienda HealthCare.
“Everybody was blindsided,” says one employee, who says her job is now on the chopping block. She asked to remain anonymous in hopes she can hold onto her job through the summer.
She works within the Quality Management Unit, which includes individuals who investigate incidents and inspect different types of facilities serving DDD clients.
“We can see the interaction between staff, see if we see tension,” she explained. “We look at their whole confidential file, every medical bottle.”
She says her colleagues also inspect personnel files to make sure staffers are properly cleared and trained to assist vulnerable individuals.
“We go through and be sure they all have current fingerprint cards, that they’re checked and they’re valid,” she says.
She says she and her colleagues play an important role in protecting patients and providing another level of oversight that may prevent another tragedy like the one at Hacienda HealthCare, where Phoenix police say a nurse raped and impregnated a patient.
In a statement Tuesday, DES said it’s “evaluating its organizational structure” to make sure the agency is “best meeting the needs of the communities” it serves. The statement also said the “review has been ongoing for several months.” A spokeswoman added the review is not a response to the Hacienda incident.
The statement from DES said if the evaluation should “result in changes to an employee’s job status or responsibilities” the agency will “provide comprehensive services and identify other employment opportunities.”
The employee who spoke to Arizona’s Family says she and her colleagues were told their positions would ultimately be outsourced. A DES spokeswoman did not discuss outsourcing but said the agency is considering options and best practices to improve services for Medicaid clients.
Full statement from DES sent to Arizona's Family
"The DES Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) Quality Management Unit (QMU), which oversees clinical and non-clinical care for members of DDD, is currently evaluating its organizational structure to ensure we are best meeting the needs of the communities we serve. This review has been ongoing for several months and is being conducted in close consultation with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), our state Medicaid agency. Should this evaluation result in changes to an employee’s job status or responsibilities, our DES Human Resources Office will provide comprehensive services and identify other employment opportunities."
