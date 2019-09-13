PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are working a deputy-involved shooting that happened in the Phoenix area Friday night.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway Road, which is right on the border between Phoenix and Tempe.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman, Sgt. Calbert Gillett, said detectives from their office, along with the Sheriffs Fugitive Apprehension Unit, were working a case involving two dangerous suspects.
Gillett says earlier Friday the first suspect was apprehended without incident.
The second suspect was located near the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix. "MCSO detectives deployed lethal force striking the suspect," says Gillett.
Investigators found a firearm from the scene, says Gillett. No deputies were hurt in the shooting and the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting in the area of 48th Street and Broadway. No injuries to deputies, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MImFH92MA4— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) September 14, 2019
Both directions of Broadway Road are closed to traffic west of 48th Street while the investigation is underway.
This is the 28th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2019.
