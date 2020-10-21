Meth, fentanyl found at traffic stop in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A traffic stop in Pinal County led to the discovery of a large stash of drugs, with thousands of pills found hidden in a fire extinguisher.

On Oct. 13, a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in the Eloy area. The deputy and a K-9 then searched the vehicle. According to the Pinal Couty Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the search revealed 20.6 pounds of meth, as well as 18,000 fentanyl pills concealed in a fire extinguisher.

PCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jesus Figueroa Romero, claimed to have responded to an ad for work, and allegedly wound up being tasked with transporting more than $200,000 worth of narcotics.

He was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on multiple drug-related charges.

 

