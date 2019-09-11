PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey’s office on Wednesday announced that Arizona Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joe Profiri will temporarily take over as acting director of the embattled agency once the current director takes his leave.
Director Charles Ryan announced his retirement a month ago. His last day is Friday.
Ryan headed ADC for a decade and leaves as the agency is amid heavy scrutiny after recently leaked videos raised concerns about prison safety.
One video showed inmates at Lewis prison opening cell doors that were supposedly locked and attacking corrections officers. Padlocks were later put on those doors but have not solved the problem.
Ducey enlisted two former Arizona Supreme Court justices to conduct an independent investigation into the effectiveness of the cell door locks and other security issues at Lewis prison.
Ryan also faced allegations of inhumane conditions at the prisons.
A judge last year found Ryan in contempt for failing to follow through on promises to improve inmate health care, and the state was fined $1.4 million.
The American Civil Liberties Union asked Ducey in May to fire Ryan.
Profiri will take the temporary role of acting director of ADC until the governor’s office finds a permanent replacement for Ryan.
“The role of director is a position we take seriously, and we are currently conducting a national search to ensure we select the best leader for the Department of Corrections moving forward,” Gilbert Davidson, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in an email to ADC employees Wednesday afternoon.