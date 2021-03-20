PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened near Prescott. Deputies say a suspect opened fire on another driver on Walker Road near the South Shore entrance to Lynx Lake.
It happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say as the victim drove past the suspect’s slower moving vehicle, the suspect tried to rear-end the victim's car. The victim then heard a popping sound and realized something hit his car. He looked back and saw the suspect pointing a black handgun outside the driver’s side window of the his vehicle. The victim told deputies that the suspect was "extremely agitated."
The victim sped away, and the suspect stopped following him. The victim was not hurt, but one bullet did his hit car.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s-to-early-2000s white Toyota-4 Runner, slightly lifted, with white bumpers. It was towing a single axle utility trailer with a mesh-type loading ramp.
The suspect driver is described as a white male in his late 50s to early 60s. He has gray hair, which is possibly balding, a "big nose," and a thick gray or white mustache.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect or his vehicle, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or report the tip online at yavapaisw.com. You may also contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 928-771-3260 with any information.