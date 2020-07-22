ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Anthem area.
Kahlan Diehl was last seen at her Anthem home Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. when she was taking out the garbage. A minute later, her younger sister walked outside and discovered the trash had been left on top of the dumpster, and Kahlan was nowhere to be found.
Family members and law enforcement began searching the home and neighborhood, but couldn't find her.
Kahlan is new to Anthem but her family says she does have friends in the Deer Valley High School area.
Kahlan is 5’1 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants. She also had on white Converse shoes, and was possibly carrying a gray purse with her. Kahlan’s right nostril is pierced, she has some scarring on both her arms, and also has a heart tattooed on her left hand.
If you have any information or know her whereabouts, please contact MCSO @ 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).
