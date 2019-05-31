SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A teenager was shot and killed in a San Tan Valley park on Wednesday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on May 29.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) received a call about a shooting in the San Tan Regional Park.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Tavion Jackson with a gunshot wound.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies also located several people who had been in the area at the time of the shooting, and they were detained for questioning.
A juvenile suspect was later arrested and booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center for one count of manslaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.