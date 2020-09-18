KINGMAN, AZ -- Deputies in Mohave County arrested four people and seized a massive amount of meth in a drug bust in Kingman.
On Thursday evening, detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement (MAGNET) task force pulled over a car along Interstate 40. During the traffic stop, a DPS K9 alerted officials to the possible presence of drugs. As detectives searched the car, they discovered numerous bundles of meth hidden inside the vehicle. The meth they found totaled 89 pounds and has a street value of $3.9 million dollars.
Four people were arrested. German Alvarado, 22, Abril Arreguin, 28, Marlon Torres, 24 and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30, all face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.