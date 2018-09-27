TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say a convicted sex offender deported from California has been caught in Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials say 30-year-old Cesar Vargas-Ordaz, a Mexican national, was arrested Tuesday near Ajo.
Agents processing Vargas-Ordaz learned he was convicted in 2015 of sex with a minor under the age of 16 in Santa Clara, California. He was sentenced to eight months followed by three years of probation.
Authorities say Vargas-Ordaz will face federal charges for re-entering the country as an aggravated felon.
He remains in federal custody.
(1) comment
WOW California actually deported someone?
Now that is news.
