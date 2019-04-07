Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned

 Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's accepted the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Trump announced the resignation in a tweet on Sunday. 

Two sources said Nielsen went to the White House Sunday to speak with Trump following their trip to the border late last week. The people say she has been frustrated by difficulty getting other departments to help with the growing number of families coming crossing the border.

Nielsen had been on the chopping block before. Trump threatened to fire her and she previously considered resigning, but officials at the time recognized there were no obvious successors in place.

The people were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.