PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Department of Education sent a letter to the ASU Preparatory Academy saying they do not qualify for Small School Weight funding and they want the money back that they disbursed over the last three years.
In 2015, new legislation passed regarding Small School Weight funding. The Arizona Department of Education exempted ASU Prep from a qualification that required the school to have less than 600 students.
ASU Prep claims this is due to not being chartered by the Arizona Charter School Board.
However, on March 22, ASU Prep received a letter from ADE saying they would no longer receive funds because they didn't meet the qualifications.
"In particular, as schools sponsored by a university governed by the Board of Regents, they [ASU Prep] are not eligible for Small School Weight funding," wrote the ADE to the CEO of ASU Prep, Beatriz Rendon. "Moreover, because the affiliated ASU Prep schools have an aggregate student count exceeding 600, they are not eligible for small school weight funding."
Claudia Lopez, the mother of three ASU Prep students, thinks this isn't right.
"For someone to come in years later and say 'oh we interpreted this incorrectly, or you don't fit the definition of a small school or small school funding' seems really unfair because it doesn't seem there was notice when they received the money that there may have been an issue with how the law was being applied or implemented," she said.
The letter explains because they do not meet the qualifications, all future disbursements in the current fiscal year totaling to $809,910.12 will halt immediately.
ASU Prep says money has already been budgeted.
In their letter, ADE also says "the Superintendent has determined that ASU Prep's state aid for the previous three years did not conform with statutory requirements and resulted in an overpayment of $5,295.013.48."
ADE says the school will need to pay the state back through future state aid adjustments.
"Every penny that this school gets, I've seen being spent on the children that attend here, said Lopez. "And again, it would be a great disservice to the population that it serves to take this money back."
ASU Prep says they have already filed an appeal and hope to at least get a progressive easement of payments.
Parents and students are concerned this could mean cuts to programs and staff.
"They offer music and science, STEM--some of the electives that perhaps we wouldn't get otherwise," Lopez said. "So it would be a shame if the way they have to pay this back is by either cutting teachers or cutting services that the kids need."
"I think they should try to make a deal or something because, since it's a school, a lot of kids go there to get an education," said 5th grader Miguel Estrada. "So I think they should make some deals with the state government."
The CEO of ASU Prep released this statement:
“Since the Arizona Department of Education has long-authorized small school weight funding for the ASU Preparatory Academy, the school has budgeted accordingly. At this time, ASU Prep is focused on minimizing any impact on students, teachers and staff and working with ADE to quickly resolve this issue in order to maintain the highest quality learning environment possible for ASU Prep students and families.”
