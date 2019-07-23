MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police officer who is accused of sexually harassing fellow officers is now on paid administrative leave, the City of Mesa said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the City said now-Ofc. Jeffrey Neese is "reassigned to his home" during the investigation.
Last week, a group of Mesa Police officers said it plans to sue the City of Mesa and the Mesa Police Department for allowing Neese to keep his job after they accused him of sexual harassment.
One of the female officers, Ofc. Elisha Gibbs, said then-Sgt. Neese sent her text messages describing masturbation and told her he fantasized about her making out with her wife. She also said that in 2015, Neese drew a sexually explicit picture of her and two female colleagues together naked.
A male officer said Neese sexually harassed his wife.
The group blames poor investigative work done by the City's human resources department as to why Neese still has a job.
The notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, said the allegations go far back as 2014.
Det. Ashley Elliff said she worked with Neese for years before she received inappropriate messages from him in 2017.
Mesa said in its statement the first complaint against then-Sgt. Neese came in August 2018.
The City says the investigation was completed on Oct. 30, 2018, and four of the five allegations were sustained.
Before being punished, another member of the police department made sexual harassment claims against Neese on March, 2019. Those allegations were sustained as well, Mesa officials say, on May 23 and Neese was demoted on July 10.
But then officials said two additional women came forward on Friday accusing Neese of sexual harassment. The two don't work for the City. That's when Neese was suspended.
The state board that certifies police officers, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, has requested reports on Neese to see if he lied about sending inappropriate text messages to a female police officer.
"In all instances, the highest priority was assuring that the complainants were able to work in a safe and harassment-free work environment," the City said in a statement. "Neese was progressively reassigned and demoted to his current position and standing in the department pending the outcome of the current investigation."
You can read the full statement from the City of Mesa below.
The City of Mesa and Mesa Police Department are committed to providing a workplace that is free from sexual and workplace harassment as this type of conduct is not, and will not, be tolerated. In fact, all employees are required to take a mandatory training on discrimination and harassment. With regards to sustained allegations, resulting disciplinary actions and new complaints involving Officer Jeffrey Neese, the City took very seriously the accusations in all cases, began immediate investigations and acted consistent with its zero-tolerance policy. In all instances, the highest priority was assuring that the complainants were able to work in a safe and harassment-free work environment. Neese was progressively reassigned and demoted to his current position and standing in the department pending the outcome of the current investigation.
SUMMARY FACTS
Last week, six members of the Mesa Police Department and their attorney announced they would file a notice of claim pertaining to allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment pertaining to Mesa Police Officer Jeffrey Neese.
The first complaint against then-Sergeant Jeffrey Neese was received by the City Aug. 8, 2018. The police department promptly notified City Human Resources of the complaints and reassigned Neese to an administrative position the next day. This position was one where contact with the complainants was unlikely. He was also ordered to have no contact with the complainants.
The City promptly investigated the allegations, interviewing multiple witnesses. The investigation was completed on Oct. 30, 2018, and four out of five allegations were sustained. The case was then forwarded to the Police Department for review and to determine appropriate discipline. Prior to final discipline being imposed, on March 9, 2019, another member of the police department came forward to report similar allegations of sexual harassment against Neese that occurred in March/April 2018. Neese was again immediately reassigned to an administrative assignment where he would not come into contact with any of the complainants. Human Resources promptly started a new investigation, including, with full cooperation by the complainant and her attorney, an independent forensic analysis of the text messages to confirm validity.
Human Resources concluded the investigation and sustained the allegations by the new complainant on May 23, 2019. The Police Department conducted its review and, on July 10, imposed discipline of demotion and disciplinary probation in both cases. Neese was demoted to patrol officer assigned to a district where none of the complainants are assigned and prohibited from working in the future in any division where the complainants are assigned.
On Friday, July 19, two additional women came forward alleging Officer Neese engaged in similar conduct in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Neither of these women work for the City of Mesa. As a result of the new allegations, Officer Neese was promptly reassigned to his home while an investigation is pending.
Officer Neese received the same sexual harassment training that all City employees receive. He also received additional one-on-one training in 2018 after the first complainants came forward.
The City/Police Department has received no complaints or information that Neese has engaged in any acts of sexual or workplace harassment after the initial complaints were filed in August 2018.
Below is a statement from David Lunn, the attorney for the Mesa Police officers accusing Neese of sexual harassment.
Today’s decision by the City of Mesa to assign Jeffrey Neese to home duty comes far too late to remedy the hostile work environment that several officers have felt for the last nine months. We still don’t understand why he’s being paid while on home duty. How many victims does it take for the City to follow it’s zero tolerance policy? After these first seven victims came forward at the press conference last week, several more victims have stepped forward and shared their story with the City. These victims are not just within the Police Department, but around the City where Sgt. Neese found his victims while performing off-duty jobs secured through the Police Department while wearing uniforms identifying him as a Mesa Police Officer and City of Mesa employee.
How many more victims will continue stepping forward, now as the victim list continues to grow?
It begs the question of if the City was aware of of Neese’s predatory behavior prior to these officers coming forward. Had the City and Police Department acted sooner than today, the officers would not have been forced to work in a hostile work environment fearful of retribution.
“The Mesa Police Association provides representation to Officer Neese during this disciplinary matter. The MPA’s fiduciary responsibility is to make sure members are treated fair and reasonably and that any discipline is consistent with department policy, personnel rules and state law,” said Nate Gafvert, president with the Mesa Police Association.
