MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans took to the streets and took a stand against anti-Asian violence at different rallies in the Phoenix area on Saturday.
The latest and largest was at the Asian District in Mesa. Hundreds of people marched to show solidarity with the Asian community, starting at Mekong Plaza. "Racism is a virus. You cannot divide us," they chanted as they walked along, holding up signs. Some of them said "Not Your Fetish" and "Protect Asian Lives." One of the speakers said there have been 3,800 victims of anti-Asian violence during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 42 of them being in Arizona.
"We are here to gather to make sure we keep an eye out for one another tonight and all the time because we are what? The human race, the one human race," she said.
The protesters ended their march at AZ International Marketplace, where a vigil was held. There were 30 seconds of silence to remember the victims of the violence. The common theme was more needs to be done to shine a light on the rise in violence aimed at Asians. One organizer said he hopes he can help bring about change so his children don't have to face the same hardships.
"Hatred toward all communities of color has happened for a very long time. Unfortunately, culturally speaking, we haven't spoken up as much as we should be, so now is the time to speak up and united," said Vicente Reid, CEO of the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce.
The rally comes just days after the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community says it has seen a rise in discrimination and violence since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat for Arizona's Ninth Congressional District, was at the rally too and stood with the demonstrators in support. He echoed that more needs to be done, especially with punishing those that hurt the Asian community.
"We need to stop Asian stereotyping, and we need to make sure we treat crimes against the Asian community as a hate crime and prosecuted as a hate crime," said Stanton. "We haven't done a good job of tracking these types of crimes around the country."
Earlier in the day, protesters came together at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in downtown Phoenix to stand against hate. Organizers there said the only way to stop the hate from spreading is to work together.
"The only way we can get out of this, we need to stand united to all fight against Asian hate. United we stand. We want nothing about hate. No hate, but love," said Susan Liu with the Stop Asian Hate Alliance.
These rallies have been happening weekly across the country, including Friday, which was the National Day of Action and Healing. For more information on how to stop Asian hate, click/tap here.