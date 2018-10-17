Democrats pin their hopes on District 17

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Republicans Jeff Weninger and Nora Ellen are running as a team ticket. Jennifer Pawlik, the Democrat on the ballot, is running for the second time. The former school teacher ran for office in 2016, losing by only 2 1/2 percentage points.
"Not only would I be the first woman elected to this position, but I would the first Democrat," says Pawlik.
Weninger, on the other hand, would be serving his third term in office if he wins the election. Nora Ellen is leaving Chandler's City Council for a shot at the House. Ellen is running for the seat her son, JD Mesnard, has vacated now that he is running for the Senate.
Weninger, who owns several restaurants throughout the east Valley, tells Arizona's Family his philosophy has always been about economic development. He says he supports public education, highlighting his yes vote on House Bill 2663 in the spring which led to teacher raises. When asked about education funding still below what it used to be in 2008, he says progress has been made.
"I think when something is going well, which it is, we got a historic investment into education because of the policies that the governor and the Legislature have installed, I don't see changing course now. I think that would be a mistake," says Weninger.
Pawlik says her interactions with teachers show a different story. She gave an example of a local teacher who saw a $35 increase in her paycheck after bill HB2663 passed in May 2018.
"Yes, it's a celebration that teachers got more money, but it's hard to say whether it's going to stay at the full amount the governor proposed because we have an election in three weeks and the legislative body will change in November," said Pawlik.
Both Weninger and Pawlik tell Arizona's Family they plan to vote 'no' on Proposition 305, which extends the Empowerment Scholarships not only to children with disabilities but all children in Arizona.
"I introduced a crowd funding bill and there were changes that were made, to make it better and with this [proposition 305], it doesn't allow for that to happen," says Weninger.
Weninger believes the proposition, if turned into law, would not be able to be changed by the legislative body, giving him reason to vote against it. Pawlik believes the measure would take money from public education and allow for it to be used toward private education.
As a teacher for 17 years, Pawlik says the deficiencies in the classroom are already great and taking even more would only hurt districts that are already struggling.
