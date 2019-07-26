TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will host a town hall in Tempe Thursday.
This will be the Massachusetts senator's first trip to Arizona since announcing her presidential bid.
The town hall will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Marquee Theater at 730 N. Mill Avenue.
The event begins at 6:15 p.m. and doors open at 4:30 p.m.
The town hall will be open to the general public and tickets are free.
For more information, click here.
