PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez blasted Republican Sen. Martha McSally for her record on healthcare, calling her one half of a "duo of doom."
On Tuesday, Perez said McSally and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are standing in the way of legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
"Because that 'duo of doom' has refused to consider these proposals in the Senate," Perez said during a stop in Phoenix.
[WATCH: DNC chairman comes to Phoenix to discuss potential repeal of 'Obamacare']
The chairman's visit to Phoenix came as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard a challenge, backed by the Trump administration, to the Affordable Care Act.
Perez criticized McSally's voting record on the nine-year-old healthcare law, commonly referred to as Obamacare.
"We're here today because one of your senators, Sen. Martha McSally is complicit in this effort," Perez said.
During her time in the House, McSally voted to repeal Obamacare, but two months ago she would not say if she would vote to scrap the law if given another chance.
The Republican National Committee fired back at Perez by referring to the Democratic presidential candidates and their health care proposals.
Nearly the entire field spoke about expanding healthcare coverage, with some candidates advocating for a single-payer system that gives all Americans access to Medicare.
"I find it ironic that Tom Perez would say that when the entire Democratic field is either calling for a public option or Medicare for all," said Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman with the RNC.
While Perez warned that repealing Obamacare would leave hundreds of thousands of Arizonans uncovered, Harrington claimed some of the Democratic plans would force Arizonans to give up their private insurance.
The back and forth, a year and a half before the 2020 elections, underscores how competitive Arizona's Senate race is expected to be.
McSally, who was appointed to the Senate seat left open after the death of John McCain, is expected to face Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in the general election.
Healthcare was a factor in McSally's loss to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema last year.
Should the 5th Circuit rule to defeat the ACA, the fate of Obamacare could once again be in front of the Supreme Court next year, putting the issue in the middle of the 2020 election cycle.
