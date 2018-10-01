PHOENIX (AP) — David Garcia, the Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, is calling together a group of small business and community leaders for an afternoon event announcing his plan for economic development.
Well-known Phoenix restaurateur Chris Bianco and the owners of a popular bookstore and a downtown coffee shop are among those invited to the Monday afternoon event.
Garcia, a fourth-generation Arizona Latino and education professor faces incumbent Republican Doug Ducey in November.
He has focused mostly on his support for public education, including more money for Arizona’s schools.
Ducey has placed heavy emphasis on increased security along Arizona’s southern border aimed at stopping the flow of drugs and illegal immigration.
Illegal immigration is a hot button issue that runs deep in Arizona, which is home to a large Latino population.
