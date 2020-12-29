MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley delivery driver is speaking out after she said a man forced his way into her car and demanded her to drive. It happened in the town of Maricopa, and that terrified woman spoke exclusively with Arizona's Family.
"I freaked out," said Anastasia. "I literally thought I was going to die."
The 23-year-old made a DoorDash order to a Maricopa home on Sunday night. When she got into the car, she saw an arm reaching inside the open passenger side window.
"And he unlocked my door and climbed himself into the passenger seat," said Anastasia. "I didn't know if he had a weapon."
Police said that man is 20-year-old Aaron Fenstermacher. Anastasia told Arizona's Family that she asked him if he needed help, but he just ordered her to drive.
"I didn't want him to know that I was freaking out," said Anastasia. "I didn't want the situation to get worse."
So, she tried to drive to the police department around the corner. "He was like 'Nah, I don't want to go there,' and he started freaking out like banging the dashboard," said Anastasia.
Then she drove to Circle K, and she said she tricked Fenstermacher by telling him that she was buying drinks. Instead, she called 911. Police arrested him and said he was on drugs. Anastasia is sharing her story, so more delivery drivers become more aware of their surroundings.
"Be alert, be alert," Anastasia said. "I never thought it would happen to me in a million years until it did."
The victim said she declined to press charges. Police said two disorderly conduct charges have been submitted to the prosecutor's office.