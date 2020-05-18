PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a grisly discovery -- a decomposed body found Monday under a Salt River bridge not far from Sky Harbor International Airport.
Officers got the call at about 10:30 Monday morning. The decomposed body was found under a bridge near where Interstate 10 crosses the Salt River south of Sky Harbor.
It's not clear how long the body had been there, nor did police say who found it.
"The investigation is in the early stages," Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said. Police are handling this as "an unknown death investigation."
