PHOENIX (AP) - Two Arizona women charged with burglarizing a mosque in Tempe as they filmed themselves making derogatory comments about Muslims are scheduled to go on trial on Dec. 11.
Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and aggravated criminal damage stemming from their March 4 appearance at the Islamic Community Center in Tempe.
Gonzales and Dauenhauer filmed themselves as they removed fliers and Qurans from shelves, bins and bulletin boards in a fenced-in courtyard behind the mosque.
In the video, the two women referred to Muslims as devil worshippers, likened them to animals, made sexually derogatory comments about them and claimed Muslims were taking advantage of Americans by using public benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.