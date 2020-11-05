PHOENIX (AP and 3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the premeditated first-degree murder and child abuse convictions and death and prison sentences of a man in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and the wounding of their 2-month-old daughter.

Allyn Akeem Smith was convicted of fatally shooting 19-year-old Khalli Lawrence in the back of the head and of abuse that included shooting their 2-month-old daughter in her thigh while they were on a Phoenix hiking trail in December 2014.

Smith surrendered to authorities in early February 2015 and entered a not-guilty plea at his subsequent initial appearance.

On May 24, 2018, Smith was sentenced to death on the first-degree murder conviction and to 24 years in prison for the child abuse conviction. He appealed on 17 points.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to uphold the convictions and sentences was unanimous. Smith, now 36, was sentenced to death for his murder conviction and to 24 years in prison for the child abuse conviction.

According to court records, Smith was disturbed by Lawrence’s pregnancy before she gave birth and had denied to another woman whom he was seeing that he was the girl’s father.

The killing occurred right before Smith went to get a paternity test required for child support proceedings because Lawrence had applied for welfare benefits.