TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- United States Attorney Michael Bailey announced his plans to seek the death penalty against Ryan Schlesinger on Tuesday.
The decision was made last week according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.
Schlesinger was arrested in November 2018 after the United States Marshals Wanted Task Force tried to serve him a search warrant for allegedly stalking a Tucson police officer.
According to the press release, Schlesinger is accused of fire shots at officers who were tying to serve the search warrant. One of the shots hit and killed a Deputy United States Marshal. He was taken into custody an hour later after a standoff.
The press release stated that a month later, Schlesinger was indicted on 13 counts including first degree murder of a federal officer, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violent resulting in death. On Sept. 30, the United States Attorney's Office filed a superseding indictment. Schelsinger is set to be arraigned on the superseding indictment on Oct. 22.
Bailey's office filed his plans to seek the death penalty on September 30, 2020.