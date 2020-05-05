PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating the death of a child after they were rushed to the hospital following a medical incident.
According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, paramedics were dispatched to a home near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after receiving a call for an infant not breathing. While crews were en route, the dispatcher started CPR over the phone with the caller.
Once crews arrived, responders found the infant in cardiac arrest and began life-saving measures while rushing the child to the nearest hospital. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.
Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death. A police spokesperson was not able to provide any additional information.