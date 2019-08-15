GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Medical Examiner has ruled that the April death of a toddler left a hot car in Glendale was "accidental."
The 20-month-old girl was reportedly left in her father's car for seven hours on April 22. The high temperature outside that day was 88 degrees.
The girl's father found her unresponsive in the car, which was parked at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to Ofc. Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department.
The father called 911. Dispatchers told him to perform CPR on the toddler, which he did. But the girl did not survive.
Both parents, who are in their 30s, were seen talking to detectives at the scene. They are "very upset over losing their child," said Ngalula.
The father was the last one to drive the car, according to Ngalula.
While the car does have California and Arizona license plates, Ngalula said the family lived at the apartment complex where the girl was found.
Ngalula didn't say what led up to the girl being left in the car by herself for hours. No one has been charged in the case.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the inside of a car can heat up to 124 degrees in 30 minutes even when the outside temperature is in the 80s.
The Medical Examiner's autopsy report, released Thursday, states the girl's cause of death is "environmental heat exposure" and the death is "best certified as an accident."
