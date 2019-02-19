Chicago Cubs

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -  Chicago Cubs fans who are looking to catch some deals before or after a spring training game can swing by Tempe Marketplace!

The Cubs will be playing at Sloan Park and nearby Tempe Marketplace will be offering a free trolley ride to the game and 'show-your-stub deals'. 

Deals include discounts at different restaurants and shops in the area. 

[RELATED: SLIDESHOW: Renovated Brewers spring training facility in Maryvale]

Auntie Anne’s

20% off

Bar Louie

20% off, excludes alcohol, not valid with any other offer.

California Pizza Kitchen

20% off, excludes alcohol and gratuity.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

$1 off any large iced beverage.

Cold Stone

2 for $8, get 2 Love It Size Create Your Own (ice cream +1 mix-in) for $8.

Dave & Buster’s

Free Unlimited Game Play

Genghis Grill

$2 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Premium Drafts, $2 Sake, $2 Well Drinks, $2 Mimosas

Kabuki

15% off your check. Valid at Kabuki Glendale and Tempe with presentation of same-day Spring Training ticket stub. Dine-in only. Not valid during Happy Hour, Late Nite Happy Hour.

The Keg

Complimentary Entrée with Purchase of an Entrée. Present your ticket to receive one complimentary entrée. Complimentary entrée must be equal or lesser value than the entrée purchased. One offer valid per table, per visit at all Keg locations in Arizona. Offer expires March 31, 2019.

King’s Fish House

Complimentary appetizer. Valid with minimum $25 purchase for appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters. 

Lucille’s BBQ

$5 off $20 Purchase or More.

Massage Envy

Seventh Inning Stretch: Purchase a 60-minute massage and receive a 30-minute Total Body Stretch FREE or purchase a 30-minute Total Body Stretch and receive an additional 30-minute FREE.

Mojo Yogurt

25% off.

Portillo’s

Receive a free sandwich with the purchase of a sandwich, side and drink.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Free caramel apple of choice with the purchase of any other caramel apple. Not valid with any other discount or coupon. Free apple must be equal or lesser of purchase.

Slices

Buy 2 slices and a drink for $6.99.

Thirsty Lion

20% off, excludes alcohol.

Yogi’s Grill

Free appetizer (egg rolls or sushi) or 10% off any purchase over $10.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.