TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chicago Cubs fans who are looking to catch some deals before or after a spring training game can swing by Tempe Marketplace!
The Cubs will be playing at Sloan Park and nearby Tempe Marketplace will be offering a free trolley ride to the game and 'show-your-stub deals'.
Deals include discounts at different restaurants and shops in the area.
Auntie Anne’s
20% off
Bar Louie
20% off, excludes alcohol, not valid with any other offer.
California Pizza Kitchen
20% off, excludes alcohol and gratuity.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
$1 off any large iced beverage.
Cold Stone
2 for $8, get 2 Love It Size Create Your Own (ice cream +1 mix-in) for $8.
Dave & Buster’s
Free Unlimited Game Play
Genghis Grill
$2 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Premium Drafts, $2 Sake, $2 Well Drinks, $2 Mimosas
Kabuki
15% off your check. Valid at Kabuki Glendale and Tempe with presentation of same-day Spring Training ticket stub. Dine-in only. Not valid during Happy Hour, Late Nite Happy Hour.
The Keg
Complimentary Entrée with Purchase of an Entrée. Present your ticket to receive one complimentary entrée. Complimentary entrée must be equal or lesser value than the entrée purchased. One offer valid per table, per visit at all Keg locations in Arizona. Offer expires March 31, 2019.
King’s Fish House
Complimentary appetizer. Valid with minimum $25 purchase for appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters.
Lucille’s BBQ
$5 off $20 Purchase or More.
Massage Envy
Seventh Inning Stretch: Purchase a 60-minute massage and receive a 30-minute Total Body Stretch FREE or purchase a 30-minute Total Body Stretch and receive an additional 30-minute FREE.
Mojo Yogurt
25% off.
Portillo’s
Receive a free sandwich with the purchase of a sandwich, side and drink.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Free caramel apple of choice with the purchase of any other caramel apple. Not valid with any other discount or coupon. Free apple must be equal or lesser of purchase.
Slices
Buy 2 slices and a drink for $6.99.
Thirsty Lion
20% off, excludes alcohol.
Yogi’s Grill
Free appetizer (egg rolls or sushi) or 10% off any purchase over $10.
