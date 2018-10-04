PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix dealership donated an SUV to a veteran who had his vehicle and service dog stolen last month.
Jack Steinman walked into I-10 Premiere Auto Sales to buy a Suzuki SUV. He was replacing the one he had stolen from him last month.
His 2-year-old Maltese service dog, Ladybug, was inside and is still missing.
The owner of the shop recognized Steinman, remembered his story and decided to give back.
Steinman is still hoping that Ladybug will be found, and there’s a reward out for the safe return of his dog.
Anyone with information about where Ladybug is asked to call the Glendale Police Department.
