SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has died following a shooting in north Scottsdale on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a home on 90th Street north of Cactus Road for reports of a shooting. Scottsdale police provided limited information, but said an adult victim died, and officers are conducting a homicide investigation.
Police said on Twitter that the investigation is revolving around a single home, and there is no current threat to the area.
A Scottsdale Police Public Information Officer is responding to the scene, and is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.
The investigation is ongoing.