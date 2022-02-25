GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department says they've made two arrests after a man was shot and killed at an El Pollo Loco in Glendale earlier this week.
Police were called out to the restaurant just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found that 30-year-old Gaudalupe Estevan Zamora had been shot several times. Zamora was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators said that two suspects, 18-year-old Marzeal Lewis, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy, were arrested on Thursday.
Authorities say that Zamora was sitting on the patio when the two suspects went up to him. At that time, the suspects were allegedly attempting to rob him at gunpoint. Not long afterward, Lewis pistol-whipped Zamora and fired the gun, police said. The teen then took the gun and reportedly fired three shots, one of them hitting Lewis and other shots hitting Zamora. Lewis and the teen then took off.
Police identified and found them the next day at the apartment of Lewis' mother. Court paperwork says investigators found a bloody pair of shoes and a bullet strike at the apartment that were being hidden with trash bags. Both suspects have been booked on suspicion of armed robbery and first-degree murder.