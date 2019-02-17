A deadly crash closed the ramp from southbound I-17 to westbound I-10 early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly rollover crash has closed the ramp at southbound I-17 to westbound I-10 interchange.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.

DPS said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said two others were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said only the ramp is closed and there is no estimated time to reopen.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

