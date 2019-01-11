GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly overnight crash has closed westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria in Glendale.
Westbound Loop 101 is closed at 51st Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead but did not release any further information.
Traffic is exiting at 51st Avenue can re-enter the highway at 59th Avenue.
There is no estimated time for reopening of westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes are not affected.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 101 WB CLOSED @ 51st Ave b/c of a crash @ 59th Ave. Alternate: Beardsley Rd. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/i61tzs93VC— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) January 11, 2019
