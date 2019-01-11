ADOT: Westbound Loop 101 at 51st Avenue

The crash happened on westbound Loop 101 near 51st Avenue.

 (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly overnight crash has closed westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria in Glendale.

Westbound Loop 101 is closed at 51st Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead but did not release any further information.

Traffic is exiting at 51st Avenue can re-enter the highway at 59th Avenue.

There is no estimated time for reopening of westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes are not affected.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.