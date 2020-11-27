BOUSE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three suspects linked to a shooting near Las Vegas, Nevada, were hospitalized after a trooper-involved shooting in western Arizona, investigators said.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the three suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Shawn McDonnell, 28-year-old Christopher McDonnell and 25-year-old Kayleigh Lewis, were in a dark-colored car shooting at vehicles on State Route 95 near Parker, Arizona. Officials said law enforcement was looking for them in connection to a shooting in Henderson, Nevada. A trooper heading east on State Route 72 southeast of Bouse, Arizona, saw the car. As the trooper was closing in, the driver went off the roadway and rolled. The car ended up on its roof with the trio still inside.
A sergeant arrived and joined the trooper in performing a "high-risk" stop and told the suspects to get out of the car, DPS said. That's when Shawn pointed a handgun at the sergeant, investigators said. The trooper and the sergeant then opened fire, hitting Shawn. Eventually, the troopers removed all three from the car. Shawn was taken to the hospital but should survive. Christopher had serious injuries because of the rollover. Lewis was also hospitalized but later released and booked into La Paz County Jail. No troopers were hurt.
According to Arizona's Family's sister station in Las Vegas, the trio was involved in a shooting at a 7-Eleven outside of Henderson early Thanksgiving morning. One person was killed and four more were wounded. Investigators also believe they shot randomly at citizens around the city before the 7-Eleven shooting.
Bouse is about two hours west of Phoenix and in La Paz County.