MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly motorcycle crash on the freeway in the east Mesa area on Thursday evening.
It happened on the southbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Elliot Road sometime before 6 p.m. Aerial video from the scene showed a motorcycle basically broken in half with pieces all over the pavement. Detectives from the Department of Public Safety were also seen taking pictures of a dark-colored Nissan sedan.
DPS hasn't said what happened or who was killed. It's unclear if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.
The southbound side of the freeway was closed for about two hours before being reopened. The northbound side wasn't affected. An investigation is underway.