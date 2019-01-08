I-10 SAM SIMON DEADLY AX_1.jpg

(Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

SAM SIMON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A deadly multiple-vehicle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the incident took place on I-10 near San Simon Tuesday morning. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted two photos, which shows a semi-truck caught on fire. 

It's unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. 

DPS said that commuters driving in the area are exiting at milepost 382 and re-entering the freeway at milepost 378.

There is no estimated time when the westbound times will reopen. 

San Simon is 40 miles east of Wilcox. 

Click/tap here to get the latest traffic updates. 

 

