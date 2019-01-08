SAM SIMON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A deadly multiple-vehicle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the incident took place on I-10 near San Simon Tuesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted two photos, which shows a semi-truck caught on fire.
It's unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
DPS said that commuters driving in the area are exiting at milepost 382 and re-entering the freeway at milepost 378.
I-10 CLOSURE UPDATE: Traffic is exiting again at milepost 382 and re-entering at 378. The eastbound exit at 378 is now also blocked. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/kjvtM6sITN— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 8, 2019
There is no estimated time when the westbound times will reopen.
San Simon is 40 miles east of Wilcox.
🚨Traffic 🚨 A multi-vehicle, fatal crash has closed w/b I-10 near San Simon, in Cochise County. Traffic is exiting at MP 382 and is being routed through San Simon. Traffic will re-enter at MP 378. No ETA to re-open. pic.twitter.com/9MrWfdXWAs— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 8, 2019
