PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash near Papago Park in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 52nd Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. Police have not released any additional details regarding the accident.
Video from Arizona's Family news helicopter showed a heavily damaged car between two large trucks in the intersection.
Traffic will be restricted in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Avenue for a fatal traffic collision. Please seek an alternate route. #phxtraffic#streetsphx pic.twitter.com/JjlXAkJwJj— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 24, 2021
Police have closed 52nd St and Mcdowell Ave while officers investigate the crash.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.