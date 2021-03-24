Deadly crash at 52nd Street and McDowell Road
Source: 3TV/CBS 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash near Papago Park in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 52nd Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. Police have not released any additional details regarding the accident.

Video from Arizona's Family news helicopter showed a heavily damaged car between two large trucks in the intersection.

Police have closed 52nd St and Mcdowell Ave while officers investigate the crash. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.

 

