PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 75th Avenue have reopened after a deadly crash.
DPS officials tell Arizona's Family that the crash involved two vehicles near 83rd Avenue around 9 a.m. Investigators believe a car might have hit a commercial vehicle. They say one person in the car has died, but DPS hasn't said the person killed was the driver or passenger. Crews were able to reopened the freeway just before 11 a.m. No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.