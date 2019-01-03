SUNSET POINT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-17 near Sunset Point. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash was a rollover involving a car and a tractor trailer that happened at about 3 a.m.

At least one person has died and others are injured, DPS said. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-17 will be closed at milepost 252 because of the crash.

There is no estimated time for the southbound lanes to reopen. The northbound lanes are  unaffected.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

