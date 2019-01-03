SUNSET POINT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-17 near Sunset Point.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash was a rollover involving a car and a tractor trailer that happened at about 3 a.m.
At least one person has died and others are injured, DPS said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-17 will be closed at milepost 252 because of the crash.
There is no estimated time for the southbound lanes to reopen. The northbound lanes are unaffected.
No other details were immediately available. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
I-17 SB remains closed at the Sunset Point Rest Area (milepost 252) because of an earlier crash. Traffic can turn around here to go north. Alt routes: SR 260 and SR 87 through Payson or SR 89 through Prescott. No commercial traffic on SR 89 because of switchbacks. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/C3TxRGq9A8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2019
I-17 SB at Sunset Point: Southbound lanes are closed temporarily for a crash at MP 252. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/UGoVzSVSn2— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2019
