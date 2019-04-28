Deadly crash closes Scottsdale intersection

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS5) - Scottsdale Police say the intersection of Chaparral Road and Hayden Road is closed after a deadly early morning accident.
According to police, the crash involved two vehicles and both drivers were taken to local hospitals. One of the drivers later died in the hospital.
Scottsdale Police says the crash is in the early stages of the investigation and no further details are available.
