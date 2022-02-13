Deadly crash closes Scottsdale intersection

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has closed the intersection at Miller Road and McKellips Sunday morning in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police tweeted around 3:30 a.m. confirming that the crash is deadly and to find an alternate route if you are planning to travel to the area. Police say the crash involves six people in two vehicles. One person has died and a few others, according to Scottsdale Police Sergeant Kevin Quon, have been taken to a local hospital. No further information has been released. The area will be closed for an unknown amount of time as the investigation continues.
🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 Miller Rd and McKellips intersection closed for a fatal traffic collision. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/4dhQ18mzf3— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 13, 2022