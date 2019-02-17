PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a crash in Peoria on Sunday.
It happened at the intersection of 71st and Northern avenues.
One person was killed. Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, authorities said.
Police said a pickup driver crashed with a car driver trying to turn left.
No identities have been released.
Investigators haven't said if drugs or alcohol or factors.
An investigation is underway.
