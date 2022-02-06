FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a person died after an ATV overturned near Sycamore Creek late Saturday night.
According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, it happened around 9:40 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two people involved in the crash. One person was pronounced dead on scene, and the other person wasn't injured. The identity and age of the victim hasn't been released. The MCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit is still investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing.