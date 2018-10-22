PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re planning to vote by mail in the upcoming Nov. 6 election and you have not received your ballot, you need to request it by the end of the week.

early ballot for Nov. 6, 2018 election

You have until Oct. 26 (this Friday) to request an ballot by mail. The deadline to have it postmarked for submission is Oct. 31.

That also holds true if your ballot was damaged by the rain that soaked the Valley when they were mailed out. 

If you live in Maricopa County, requests for a ballot by mail must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, can be made by calling 602-506-1511 or online at Request.Maricopa.vote. (Tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

That’s just one of the important deadlines coming up, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

  • Oct. 26 – Last day to request a ballot by mail
  • Oct. 31 – Last day to mail your early ballot (Ballot must be postmarked by Oct. 31)
  • Nov. 2 – Last day to vote early

Early voting started nearly two weeks ago on Wednesday. Oct. 10.

If you miss the Oct. 31 postmark deadline, you can drop off your ballot at any Maricopa County Elections office, the Phoenix City Clerk Department, any early voting site or any polling place on Election Day. One way or another, you must turn in your ballot by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

[PDF: Ballot Center List from Maricopa County Recorder's Office]

Download PDF Ballot Center list

Once you’ve submitted your mail-in ballot, you can check its status online at the Maricopa County Recorder’s website or the Secretary of State's website.

Early voting stats as of Oct. 22

Click image to enlarge.

According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, more than 1.6 million registered voters requested early voting. As of 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 327,641 early votes had been cast in Maricopa County, which, with more than 4.3 million residents, is Arizona's largest county. 

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, a total of nearly 400,000 early votes have come in from the state's 15 counties.

If you live outside Maricopa County and need to request a mail-in ballot or find a drop-off or voting location, you need to contact your county's elections department.

All of the information you need to vote in this midterm election is available on azfamily.com’s Election Headquarters page, as well as Arizona.vote.

