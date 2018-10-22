PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re planning to vote by mail in the upcoming Nov. 6 election and you have not received your ballot, you need to request it by the end of the week.
That also holds true if your ballot was damaged by the rain that soaked the Valley when they were mailed out.
If you live in Maricopa County, requests for a ballot by mail must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, can be made by calling 602-506-1511 or online at Request.Maricopa.vote. (Tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
That’s just one of the important deadlines coming up, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
- Oct. 26 – Last day to request a ballot by mail
- Oct. 31 – Last day to mail your early ballot (Ballot must be postmarked by Oct. 31)
- Nov. 2 – Last day to vote early
Want to vote early? You have one week left to request a ballot by mail.To request your ballot, go to https://t.co/8FT611ef1q. pic.twitter.com/RVAoTK9klG— Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) October 19, 2018
If your ballot was damaged due to the weather, you can get it replaced! You can call (602) 506-1511, or visit a Vote Center to get a new one. For a list of Vote Centers, visit https://t.co/kiuJc9SSzJ. pic.twitter.com/UCTzwRAqhx— Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) October 15, 2018
Early voting started nearly two weeks ago on Wednesday. Oct. 10.
If you are on the Permanent Early Voting List, you should have already received your ballot by mail. If you have not seen it, please call (602) 506-1511. You can also email us at EVReq@risc.maricopa.gov. Please make sure to include your name, date of birth and address. pic.twitter.com/fxhxKWkqBZ— Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) October 18, 2018
If you miss the Oct. 31 postmark deadline, you can drop off your ballot at any Maricopa County Elections office, the Phoenix City Clerk Department, any early voting site or any polling place on Election Day. One way or another, you must turn in your ballot by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
[PDF: Ballot Center List from Maricopa County Recorder's Office]
Once you’ve submitted your mail-in ballot, you can check its status online at the Maricopa County Recorder’s website or the Secretary of State's website.
Are you voting early in the 2018 General Election? In this video, I’ll explain what you need to do once you receive your ballot in the mail. If you’re not on the Permanent Early Voting List, and would like to vote by mail, request your ballot now at https://t.co/8FT611vPSY. pic.twitter.com/YTeSXRCd5o— Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) October 17, 2018
According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, more than 1.6 million registered voters requested early voting. As of 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 327,641 early votes had been cast in Maricopa County, which, with more than 4.3 million residents, is Arizona's largest county.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, a total of nearly 400,000 early votes have come in from the state's 15 counties.
If you live outside Maricopa County and need to request a mail-in ballot or find a drop-off or voting location, you need to contact your county's elections department.
All of the information you need to vote in this midterm election is available on azfamily.com’s Election Headquarters page, as well as Arizona.vote.
