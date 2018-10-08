PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is ground zero for a lot of big races this coming November.
If you haven’t already, there is still time to register to vote.
In Maricopa County, 2.2 million people are currently registered to vote. Thirty-four percent of them showed up to vote in August, breaking a state record for a primary election.
Voter activist groups are hoping they can continue that momentum into the midterm election.
Clipboard in hand, Lorena Rivera with Mi Familia Vota has spent the last several days trying to get people registered.
“We've been doing double shifts, working on weekends,” she said.
The deadline is 11:59 on Tuesday night.
"Most people, they say, 'No, my vote doesn’t count, nothing's going to change.' I tell them you need to go and try it out. Your vote is really important,” said Rivera.
In just one month, Arizonans will make their choice on our future governor, senator and dozens of other important races.
“It makes me really happy and excited that we can make a difference this election,” said Rivera.
And if you’re already registered as an early voter, 1.5 million ballots will go out in the mail on Tuesday in Maricopa County.
Voters can also text "join" to 628-683 for ballot updates. To register to vote, head to this website.
To check if you're already registered to vote, go to the Secretary of State's website.
