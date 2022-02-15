GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona is still a year away, but the deadline for businesses to apply to cash in on the action is fast approaching. Businesses have until Feb. 28, 2022, to apply to be vendors, suppliers, and sub-contractors.
Glendale’s Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Robert Heidt said he's making sure Glendale’s local businesses know about it, and the NFL’s Super Bowl Host Committee’s conscious push to select 51% minority, women, veteran, & LGBTQ+ owned businesses. It’s one of several eligibility requirements. Businesses must also have been in operation and have ad an office since February 2019.
“We are working to get the word out to the business community about all the ways businesses can participate," he said. "To pull off an event of this magnitude, you need many different business in industry segments and our job is to make sure a that the application is out there. They need to apply by Feb. 28, and to make sure they know it's not just any one type of industry whether it be food or beverage. It's everything to pull off an event."
Bitzee Mama’s was selected to be a vendor at the 2015’s Super Fan Fest by the Cardinal’s stadium. Co-owner Lulu Rodriguez. Super Fan Fest 2015 was right by the stadium. It was a three-day, 10-concert paid ticketed event which included Snoop Dogg, Imagine Dragons, & Becky G
“I was at first worried because I had not done any big events at all, and we ended up going for the biggest. It was an honor to get picked and show what we’re about,” said Lulu Rodriguez, co-owner of Bitzee Mama’s. “We sold over 1,000 burritos in three days, and to hear some fans say they never had a burrito and tamale or green chili was mind-blowing. We made money, the best part. But having fun and experiencing it all. Even with the rain, the energy was wild.”
"There are so many amazing partners that will come together to pull the Super Bowl off for our state," Heidt said. "It's a great time to showcase all that Arizona has to offer. All we have to do is shine and we do that every single day. We just have to do it on a global scale."