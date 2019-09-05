PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a stabbing at a west Phoenix apartment complex.
Phoenix police say they have two suspects in custody.
It happened at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed several Phoenix police officers in front of the apartment complex talking with apparent residents.
Police said the two people who were wounded are in stable condition.
Investigators have not determined what connection there is -- if any -- between the suspects and the victims, all of whom are adults.
No other details are known at this time. Arizona’s Family is expecting more information from Phoenix police shortly.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.