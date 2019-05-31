PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead and one injured Thursday night.
According to Det. Luis Samudio, officers responded to a parking lot near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds laying in the parking lot.
Samudio said a man and a 34-year-old woman were both pronounced dead on scene and the third person, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say there is not currently any information on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Probably illegals. Surely felons. Good effn' riddance.
And the unreported fact is "no one saw anything".
