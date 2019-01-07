GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person was killed and another person hurt following a crash in the East Valley Saturday night.

The crash occurred on U.S. 60 at Peralta Trail. 

According to the Superstition Fire & Medical District, one person was killed and another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes was closed for a time. 

No other details were provided. 

 

