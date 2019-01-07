GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person was killed and another person hurt following a crash in the East Valley Saturday night.
The crash occurred on U.S. 60 at Peralta Trail.
According to the Superstition Fire & Medical District, one person was killed and another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The westbound lanes was closed for a time.
No other details were provided.
#BREAKING Our crews are on scene of a fatal car accident on US 60 at Peralta Tl. One person is deceased and one patient was transported with minor injuries to the hospital. Traffic westbound is closed at this time. DPS is working on reopening the freeway. Please be careful. pic.twitter.com/xInlYoged6— SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) January 6, 2019
